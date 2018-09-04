Old Bay Hush Puppies Recipe

Makes about 4 dozen
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
1 ½ cups|230 grams all-purpose flour
1 ½ cups|270 grams cornmeal
3 tablespoons granulated sugar
2 tablespoons baking powder
1 tablespoon baking soda
1 tablespoon Old Bay seasoning
2 teaspoons kosher salt, plus more to taste
½ teaspoon cayenne
1 ¼ cups|310 ml buttermilk
2 large eggs
1 large yellow onion, grated
canola oil, for frying
tartar sauce, to serve
Directions
- Whisk together the flour, cornmeal, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, Old bay, salt, and cayenne in a large bowl. Stir together buttermilk, eggs, and grated onion with their juice in a medium bowl. Pour over dry ingredients and stir together until just combined. Cover with plastic wrap and set aside to rest for 1 hour.
- Heat 2-inches oil in a large saucepan over medium-high until a deep-fry thermometer reads 350°F. Using a tablespoon, drop small rounds of batter into the oil, making sure to not overcrowd the pan. Cook, stirring occasionally and flipping halfway through, until golden and crisp, about 3 to 4 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the hush puppies to paper towels and season with salt.
