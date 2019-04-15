VICE’s Beer Is Now Bigger, and Therefore Better

Launch parties – they’re never what they’re cracked up to be. Most of them seem to involve standing around in a closed shop, with a bored DJ playing Drake and a bucket full of lukewarm bottles of lager. But put your prejudices aside for a second, because Old Blue Last Beer are about to throw a proper launch party, for a proper, proper product.

On the famously spiritual day of the 1st of May, we’re celebrating the launch of our new can, one that’s bigger, and thus better, than ever before. At a fat 473ml, we’re calling these tall boys our #SUPERCANS, and to make sure they enter this world in the best way possible, we’re putting on a party: a multi-room, genre hopping pub rave, that we’d like to invite you to.

Taking place at Highbury’s famous Garage venue in north London, and its adjacent Thousand Island bar, we’re going to keep your attention spans satisfied with a range of live acts, including the fearsome-as-they-are-acclaimed California punks Culture Abuse, Manchester Grime boys Levelz, 6 foot 10 south London MC XO Man and London’s oldest grime duo Pete & Bas. On top of that there’ll be DJ sets from Barely Legal and Eliza Rose.

Not quite enough for you? Well, there will also be Noisey Karaoke and free bloody beer. But the icing on the cake has to be a very secret, very special live PA from a very, very special guest – announced this Wednesday, the day of the party – who’ll be heading up to us from her home in SE16.

So pause that true crime doc you were going to watch, drink a large glass of milk (doesn’t have to be cows – we’re not savages) and get yourself down to The Garage on Wednesday the 1st of May.

Tickets available exclusively at DICE. RSVP for free entry. This ticket is first come, first served and does not guarantee entry on the night. 18+ only.