Buy a £25 T-Shirt and Pay for 200 Meals to Be Delivered to People in Need

During the last two weeks of March, food banks in the Trussell Trust network saw a worrying 81 percent increase in the need for food parcels, compared to the same period last year.



Since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, the charity – which is focused on bringing an end to hunger and poverty in the UK – has pivoted all of their work to focus on a response, both in supporting food banks operationally and in campaigning for structural changes so people have enough money for food and don’t need a food bank’s help in the future.

Videos by VICE

While they rely solely on donations for the actual food, they need money to get that food delivered – roughly 5p per meal. So to raise some funds to cover these costs, our friends at Old Blue Last beer had four of their favourite illustrators design some T-shirts, with all profits from sales being donated to the Trussell Trust. Each T-shirt bought will enable the charity to deliver 200 meals to families and children in need.

Check out the T-shirts below, and click here to get to the Old Blue Last shop.