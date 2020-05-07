VICE
Buy a £25 T-Shirt and Pay for 200 Meals to Be Delivered to People in Need

old blue last trussell trust t-shirt
During the last two weeks of March, food banks in the Trussell Trust network saw a worrying 81 percent increase in the need for food parcels, compared to the same period last year.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, the charity – which is focused on bringing an end to hunger and poverty in the UK – has pivoted all of their work to focus on a response, both in supporting food banks operationally and in campaigning for structural changes so people have enough money for food and don’t need a food bank’s help in the future.

While they rely solely on donations for the actual food, they need money to get that food delivered – roughly 5p per meal. So to raise some funds to cover these costs, our friends at Old Blue Last beer had four of their favourite illustrators design some T-shirts, with all profits from sales being donated to the Trussell Trust. Each T-shirt bought will enable the charity to deliver 200 meals to families and children in need.

Check out the T-shirts below, and click here to get to the Old Blue Last shop.

JIRO BEVIS

jiro bevis t-shirt

JACKY SHERIDAN

jacky sheridan t-shirt

VENUS LIBIDO

VENUS LIBIDO T-SHIRT

JAMES CLAPHAM

JAMES CLAPHAM T-SHIRT
