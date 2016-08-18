This Old Video of Chance the Rapper, Vic Mensa, and Savemoney Is the Most Fun You’ll Have Today

It would be an understatement to say that Savemoney have merely taken hold of 2016; the Chicago collective has defined its sound, imposed their own melodies onto hip-hop almost single-handedly. Vic Mensa’s There’s a Lot Going On, Joey Purp’s iiiDrops, and Towkio’s Community Service 2 EP all made sizeable dents early on and Chance the Rapper’s Coloring Book almost broke Apple Music on its release. And that’s before you get to Save Money affiliates like Jamila Woods and Noname, both of whom released incredible projects from similar sonic grounds.

With that in mind, this rare video of the Savemoney collective from 2012, unearthed from the archives yesterday by Chicago hip hop blog Fake Shore Drive, is worth watching. It’s the group’s first ever feature and everyone is in the room: Chance, Vic Mensa, Thelonious Martin, Kami de Chukwu. Towkio’s there too, but this was 2012 so he was still going by his birth name, Preston.

Videos by VICE

You can see Chance and Vic Mensa freestyling at the start of the video while everyone pours liquor into Solo cups, but the real fun is seeing the way they interact with each other as a group and predict their futures. When Chance and Vic Mensa aren’t taking over and trying to get deep, it’s Nico Segal—known now as Donnie Trumpet—who comes up with the prophecy. Savemoney, he says, is “a group of people from Chicago[…] that had a like mind, that were all creative in their own way, and all had something to offer this world, and we all found each other by some kind of grace of God… we all came together and formed something incredible that the world is not really ready for. These group of people right here are a revolution.”

Check it out below.

Follow Noisey on Twitter.