Lil Nas X Continues His World Dominance Thanks to Young Thug and Yodel Boy

Lil Nas X seems determined to make the “Old Town Road” wave, you know, ride until can’t no more. After months of teasing his social media followers about a possible new “Old Town Road” remix featuring Young Thug, the latest version of the single is finally here, featuring none other than Thugger and Mason Ramsey, better known as Yodel Boy.

OLD TOWN ROAD FT. BILLY RAY CYRUS, YOUNG THUG, & MASON RAMSEY !!!! 🤠🤠🤠🤠



OUT NOW 🐎⚡️🚨 pic.twitter.com/WypqpQ92ti — ☆ ‧‧̩̥·‧•̥̩̥͙‧·‧̩̥˟͙冬˟͙‧̩̥l (@LilNasX) July 12, 2019

The new remix appears to be Lil Nas X’s attempt of ensuring that his single continues to be the number one song in the country. “Old Town Road” has been sitting at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for 14 straight weeks, and if it stays for three more, the single will be the longest-running number one of all time.

Continuing the single’s country/hip-hop theme, Young Thug’s verse gives the song an added hip-hop vibe, 12-year-old Mason Ramsey’s verse helps with the single’s country feel and also caters to Lil Nas X’s massive young audience.

After releasing his debut EP 7, which peaked at No. 2, there’s no doubt that the new “Old Town Road” remix will add to Lil Nas X’s impressive run at completely dominating the charts.