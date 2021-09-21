These Japanese Sisters Just Broke the Guinness World Record for Oldest Twins Ever

A pair of sisters in Japan has broken the record for the world’s oldest identical twins, both currently living and to have ever lived.

Umeno Sumiyama and Koume Kodama are over 107 years and 300 days old. Born on Nov. 5, 1913—months before WWI broke out—the sisters are older than the first crossword puzzle. They were born on Shodoshima, an island just north of the southern prefecture of Kagawa, into a family of 13.

The previous title holders for oldest living identical twins, also Japanese, were Kin Narita and Gin Kanie, whose names meant gold and silver, respectively. They held the record at 107 years and 175 days, until Kin died in January 2000, followed by Gin’s death the next year.

This record may be unsurprising to some, as Japan is globally known to have one of the world’s longest life expectancies, with about 29 percent of the population age 65 or older. This year, the country reported a record 86,510 centenarians—people at or above 100 years of age. The oldest person living on record is also Japanese—Kane Tanaka, at 118.

The announcement, made on Monday during Japan’s national holiday Respect for the Aged day, reportedly came as a shock to the sisters, despite them having joked about holding the new record.

When they celebrated their 99th or “white” birthday, a Japanese tradition to celebrate longevity, Umeno reportedly looked at a photo of the previous record holders and said “I think we look younger!” the Guinness World Records said in a press release.

Due to COVID-19 social distancing restrictions, the Guinness World Records staff was unable to give the official certificates to the twins in person. The sisters, who live in separate nursing homes, instead received their awards from their respective nursing home staff.

According to Sumiyama’s and Kodama’s family members, the sisters are both sociable and cheerful, despite having experienced bullying as children for being identical twins. Sumiyama is more strong-willed, while her sister is gentler.

The two sisters have lived apart for many years since graduating elementary school. Kodama left Shodoshima and moved into her uncle’s house in Oita, a northern prefecture of Kyushu, to help with domestic work.

Kodama would later marry someone from outside the island, while Sumiyama remained on Shodoshima with her husband. Living over 186 miles apart, the twins only saw each other at family weddings and funerals.

But decades later, the twins would reunite at age 70 to participate in various Buddhist pilgrimages throughout Japan, including the famous Shikoku pilgrimage route, which includes 88 sacred sites.

Though Kodama reportedly couldn’t understand the significance of the Guinness certificate due to faltering mental health, her sister Sumiyama accepted the recognition in tears.

Follow Hanako Montgomery on Twitter and Instagram.