This 112-Year-Old NYC Icon’s Secret to Living Forever Is Pretty Easy

New York’s oldest person turned 112 last week, and she shared her secret to a long, fulfilling life.

Louise Jean Signore, a 4-foot-5 Italian-American, was born in Harlem in 1912 and moved to the Bronx at age 12, where she still lives today. She worked for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) for 39 years. The eldest of five siblings, she’s the only one still living.

When asked what her secret to longevity is, she said: “No marriage and no children.”

“That’s why I am living. That’s why I am OK because I didn’t get married,” she told the New York Post this week. “I’d rather be single. When you are married, you have a lot of trouble.”

Of course, the single life wasn’t the reason for Signore’s health.

“I don’t smoke, I don’t drink,” she added.

She also mentioned that she keeps up a healthy routine, remaining active in her daily pursuits while prioritizing rest.

“You know, I’m systematic. I do the same thing every day at the same time,” she said. “I don’t change. If I take a nap at 8 o’clock, I don’t change, I take a nap.”

Taking on an empowered, holistic approach, Signore said she listens to her body when it comes to making choices.

“It’s my body. Nobody tells me what to do,” she stated. “I do what I think is best. It works.”

Part of “what works” for Signore is a diet filled with delicious Italian food, as well as some downtime outdoors.

“I enjoy when it’s a nice day and the aides take me out,” she told the Post. “I am too old to do anything special. I’m just living.”