OLIPOP Is Giving Away Free Soda for Dry January

How’s Dry January going? In this writer’s house, my drink-free-night streak was even worse than my Duolingo streak, but I did make it five days into January before planting face-first into a rum drink while out to dinner with the girls. Don’t worry, folks—I just had that one…plus the lychee martini and mezcal margarita and sparkling rosé the following night, plus that one mezcal mule last night, but I’m back in line!!! Five drinks in nine days isn’t that bad, and besides, I really, truly am back into Dry January commitment (excluding when I go to Vegas in a couple of weeks). So, to answer my own question, it’s going awesome.

Some of my friends have admittedly done a better job of adhering to their Dry January principles. But whether you’re more like me or my more resolute pals, it’s always a good idea to have some N/A drinks and mocktails on hand to help stave off temptation. (We have some excellent tips on how to stock an alcohol-free home bar here.)

OLIPOP, the prebiotic healthy soda brand whose root beer we guzzle (and so does everyone else—it’s now the most popular root beer in the US), just launched a campaign in support of your teetotaling, called Mocktails in Minutes. This month, OLIPOP will be giving away 5,000 free sodas on-demand through Instacart.

So, how do you get your hands on these free bevs? You can get two free cans of OLIPOP through Mocktails in Minutes every weekend this month from 3 p.m. EST Fridays through 11:59 p.m. EST on Sunday night. Just log into your Instacart account, find OLIPOP at a store near you, and add any two flavors of OLIPOP to your shopping cart during this time period, and the promo will automatically be added to your cart while supplies last (that’s 1,250 cans each weekend). To reiterate, the dates are January 5–7 (which you’ve missed, sorry); January 12–14; January 19–21; and January 26–28, and you can get up to two free cans per account.

What’s more, a “Virtual Soda Sommelier” is on deck to help you generate recipes for tasty mocktails that combine OLIPOP with other stuff you probably have on hand at home. All you need to do is select the OLIPOP flavor you’ve got in your fridge (or Instacart bag), include any ingredients you have on hand, and it will whip up a recipe for you in just two shakes of a lamb’s tail (that’s an old-timey expression for “very quickly.”) Not sure where to start? The Mocktails in Minutes Starter Kit includes three cans each of four of the brand’s most mixology-friendly flavors: Tropical Punch, Classic Grape, Orange Squeeze, and Lemon Lime.

If you OD’d on nog in December and are being health-minded outside of just your alcohol consumption this month, you’ll be pleased to know that OLIPOP has only two to five grams of sugar per can (by comparison, a can of Coke has a whopping 39 grams of sugar.) It also contains nine grams of fiber, which is good news for your digestive system. This has made it a huge hit with the Whole Foods crowd (and the VICE staff), because on top of all that, it tastes amazing. Personally, we’re huge fans of the Tropical Punch flavor (an LA hot girl fan fave), the Strawberry Vanilla (kinda tastes like a pink Starburst), the Classic Grape (major Fanta vibes), and, of course, the Root Beer (which, again, is now the most popular root beer in the US). Oh yeah, can’t forget the Minion-inspired Banana Cream flavor as well. OLIPOP has actually surpassed Mountain Dew, Canada Dry, and even Pepsi in terms of sales at a “major national retailer” [eyes emoji]. It’s huge! And for good reason.

To get a couple of cans for free, head over to OLIPOP to read about Mocktails in Minutes and then bust over to Instacart and pick up your loot.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story.