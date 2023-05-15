This ‘Healthy’ Soda Is So Dank We Order It by the Case

Word up to all my beverage freaks! Are you the type to have three cups going at all times—water, coffee, and one just for fun? Us, too. We call them our Emotional Support Beverages™.

Our ceaseless pursuit of tasty drinks is how we become card-carrying members of the OLIPOP fan club. After sampling every exotic beverage the “bougdega” by the VICE offices has on offer, we kept coming back to this glorious “healthy,” low-cal prebiotic soda, (or, if we’re using OLIPOP’s own definition, a “sparkling tonic”). We’re not the only ones who stan the brand, either. Not only is OLIPOP’s take on root beer the most popular root beer in America, but the brand’s also built up a cult following around its wacky flavors like Tropical Punch (a Hawaiian Punch dupe) and Banana Cream (which, if you’re up-to-date on OLIPOP lore, started out as an homage to the Minions, but was so good it became a permanent flavor).

If you’re yet to dive into the ever-widening world of alternative sodas (new brands keep popping up like rabbits), there’s a simple recipe for what makes OLIPOP so damn drinkable. OLIPOP recreates nostalgic soda shop flavors (think: Strawberry Vanilla, Grape, and Orange Squeeze) but adds in gut-friendly prebiotics and seven other “functional ingredients” to give each can the benefits of the brand’s proprietary OLISMART formula. The formula—containing cassava root fiber, chicory root inulin, Jerusalem artichoke inulin, Slippery Elm bark, nopal cactus, marshmallow root, calendula flower, and kudzu root—is enough to make Dr. Pepper (and his 23 flavors) jealous.

OLIPOP’s new campaign—entitled “Real Love Makes Us” and featuring pop star Camila Cabello—is aimed at developing healthier habits and relationships with soda, using OLIPOP’s unique gut health-approach as a new way to look at soft drinks. (It’s kind of like the modern-day “Share a Coke and a Smile,” just with 100% more gut health).

“Soda is a powerful force that has historically brought people together and fostered social cohesion, family bonding, and lifelong memories,” said Ben Goodwin, OLIPOP’s Founder, Formulator, and CEO. “Our new campaign goes back to why I created OLIPOP in the first place—to allow consumers to enjoy soda once again without any sacrifice on taste or health.” Inspired to share its unique take on traditional sodas, the new campaign introduces OLIPOP’s “Pair & Share” 12-packs, giving shoppers the chance to mix and match their favorite OLIPOP flavors into a personalized (and, highly shareable) pack.

OLIPOP’s commitment to changing how society engages with soda isn’t just empty talk; for every 12-pack sold between May 2 and July 31, OLIPOP will make a $2 donation (up to $50,000), to Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA), supporting its mission to ensure that every family has access to healthy, high-quality food.

The only hard part about this event is deciding which flavors to add to our customized 12-packs. Tropical Punch is the flavor all the hot girls are crushing on, but we’re also really excited to get our sweaty mitts on OLIPOP’s newest flavor, Watermelon Lime. You already know we love the brand’s Root Beer here at VICE, but when did OLIPOP launch Cream Soda? (Please hop on the OLIPOP train so we have more people to talk through our favorite flavors with, thanks).

Bottoms up.

