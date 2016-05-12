Olive Oil and Chocolate Chip Cookies Recipe

Servings: 12
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 25 minutes
Ingredients
7 ounces|200 grams all-purpose flour
½ teaspoon baking soda
¼ teaspoon kosher salt
⅓ cup|80 ml good-quality olive oil
⅔ cup|150 grams soft light brown sugar
1 large egg, lightly beaten
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
5 ¼ ounces|150 grams dark chocolate, in chunks
sea salt flakes, to finish
Directions
- Heat the oven to 350°F|180°C.
- In a small bowl, mix the flour, baking soda, and salt and set aside.
- In a large bowl, beat oil and sugar on medium speed of a hand mixer until combined, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the egg, beating well until smooth, then the vanilla. Add the dry ingredients, and beat until just combined; stir in the chocolate chips. Divide the dough into 12 equal sized balls and place onto parchment paper-lined baking sheets, about 2-inches apart.
- Bake for 12 to 14 minutes, or until the cookies are golden brown and well spread and the chocolate chunks are molten and gooey. They’ll be really soft at this point but will firm up as they cool, so leave them undisturbed on their baking trays until they’re more or less cooled.
