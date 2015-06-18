Oliver Heldens’ “Shades of Grey” Has Nothing to Do With the Movie But Is Equally As Sexy

Having your new single share a name with the 2015 Valentine’s Day erotic thriller celebrated by tweens and housewives alike is a bold move, but when you’re 20 year-old Oliver Heldens, you gotta be bold. The young dutchman’s new track for Spinnin’ Records, “Shades of Grey,” was interestingly made with pair of Canadian artists; another future-house pusher Shaun Frank, as well as vocalist Delaney Jane, who’s been on tracks with Hunter Siegel and Dzeko & Torres as of late. Believe it or not—the track has nothing to do with BDSM, Dakota Johnson, or other risqué entities, for it’s actually a carefree love song. Additionally, it’s probably Heldens’ best track yet.

Pulling its lyrics from a more literal interpretation of the term ‘shades of grey,’ Heldens’ new one flexes a playful summertime vibe that’s fresh and ready for festival season, centering itself around a jumping bass line and some bubbly future-house twangs, both of which seamlessly rest upon Delaney Jane’s sultry vocal croons.



Take a listen to the tune before its release on June 22, and here’s to being bold, and summer!

