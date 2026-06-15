Oliver Tree Shared Personal Will Details Just Months Before His Tragic Death: ‘No One’s Going to Get a Penny’

The music world is reeling from the news that Oliver Tree has died in a tragic helicopter crash in Brazil. As the investigation remains ongoing, an interesting April 2026 podcast interview has resurfaced. In it, the pop singer discussed the details of his will and what will happen with his residuals.

On April 25, 2026, Tree turned up on The Zach Sang Show podcast. Dressed as Shrek, he was there to discuss his new album and career. At one point, the conversation turned to what might happen with Tree’s estate when he died. He made it clear that no one person stood to gain from his personal income.

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“I don’t believe that any of the wealth or the things that get made from it [a career] is mine,” he explained. “So when I die—I’ve set it up—my will is set up that when I pass, my family, no one’s going to get a penny.”

“If I have a wife or kids or anything, [they’re] not getting a f**king penny,” Tree went on to say. “I’ll get my kids through college. That’s the agreement. But there’s not going to be a silver spoon. They’re taken care of because ‘my dad worked on some stuff in the 2000s.’ The idea is, when I die, all the money is going to go back to artists.”

Oliver Tree, 32, was not married and did not have any children at the time of his death

Tree eventually went on to talk about his music and what he expected the response to be after he died. “When I die, my art will continue to have residuals and probably be worth more than it is now. People will finally appreciate my stupid f**king videos or my stupid f**king songs,” he said. “That’s when people appreciate you, when you’re not there anymore.”

Finally, he divulged that he actually has an organization set up to benefit other artists, and that’s where the financial liquidity of his estate will go. “I have basically a committee that I’ve set up when I pass—and I plan to do it while I’m alive—where basically everyone will vote on who the money goes to each year.”

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News of Oliver Tree’s death began circulating almost exactly two months later on Sunday, June 14. According to reports, a helicopter he was traveling in collided with another helicopter over Rio de Janeiro. The crash remains under investigation.