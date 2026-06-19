Oliver Tree’s Mother Shares Tribute for Late Son on Social Media As Dedications Continue

After news broke of songwriter, rapper, and producer Oliver Tree’s death in a helicopter crash in Brazil on June 14, 2026, tributes from friends and fans have flooded social media. The 32-year-old was a beloved artist who inspired many in his brief life, and the tragedy of his death has affected even more.

On June 18, Tree’s mother, Christine Begin Nickell, addressed her son’s death on social media. In a Facebook post, she shared her grief in a short message alongside a childhood photo of Tree.

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“Our dear son Oliver,” the post began, “you made this world a better place. We are so proud of you.” Nickell concluded with “RIP” and several heart emojis. The post has been shared more than 600 times, with many comments expressing condolences.

Almost two months before Tree’s sudden death, he shared details of his will while appearing on The Zach Sang Show podcast. According to Tree, he had his finances set up in a way that would adequately take care of any future spouse or children, but would not be a “silver spoon.” Instead, he was starting an organization that would put all his funds, current and future, back into the music community.

Post Malone Dedicated Recent Show to ‘Beautiful Man’ Oliver Tree

Among the many tributes rolling in for Oliver Tree from friends and contemporaries, Post Malone publicly dedicated his latest live show to the late artist. While performing in Toronto on June 16, Post paused to address the crowd and pay tribute.

“[This concert is], for me, a celebration of the life of a beautiful, beautiful man,” he said. “A gentleman I knew [who] was so beautiful and inspired the world with his art and just his heart and his soul.”

He then addressed Tree directly, adding, “I just want you to know, dude, that we love you so very much. We love you, brother; we love you.”

Other artists who were close to Tree shared their shock and grief on social media, including Kid Cudi, Bebe Rexha, ex-girlfriend Melanie Martinez, and many more. Fans have also flooded the internet with tributes, condolences, and shock at the tragedy.

Producer Victor Wao Reveals Fear of Flying Kept Him From Being On Crashed Helicopter

The helicopter that Oliver Tree was on, alongside three other passengers and the pilot, collided mid-air with another helicopter in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The two helicopters then crashed into electric cars, sparking a fire. The four passengers were Oliver Tree, producer Lucas Vignale, YouTuber Gaspi, and Lucas Brito Chaves. Additionally, the two pilots were Alexandre Souza and Charles Marsillac. All six perished in the crash.

Music producer Victor Wao revealed on June 17 that he was supposed to be on the helicopter with Tree and the others. He shared this in a tribute to his late friend Lucas Vignale and the other victims.

“You told me that, since I was afraid of flying, you had gotten a car to take me to Angra,” he wrote on Instagram Stories, per the New York Post. “I will always remember you with that smile on your face that enchanted everyone!” Wao concluded. “I love you, See you on the other side.”