Olivia Dean Trashes Ticketmaster, AEG for Insane Resale Prices: ‘BE BETTER’

Concert tickets are more expensive than ever. A lot of popular artists charge obscene prices, causing fans to feel like they were ripping their pockets. Ticketmaster has been at the forefront of acquiring them, fans and artists like Zach Bryan alike having issues with them. For Olivia Dean, her “The Art of Loving Tour” sold out in minutes, causing the burgeoning star to add more dates. But for some fans, the fan wasn’t the smoothest experience.

Initially, the first round of tickets was preposterous in their price point, sparking massive fan outrage. “Ticketmaster is f***ed and charges insane prices and lets bots buy out the whole venue,” one fan said. For example, a balcony seat in Boston’s TD Garden ran for a staggering $753.45. I don’t know if I’d want to see anyone for that much, let alone Olivia Dean.

In the end, this was an error on Ticketmaster’s end, a typo causing prices to surge 1300 percent. “The price was a typo, but has since been updated to the correct $53.45 all in price – appreciate you flagging this,” the company told fans. “Refunds for the difference have been automatically issued.”

Now, Dean personally has issues with the live show giant, alongside Live Nation and AEG Presents.

Olivia Dean Calls Out Ticketmaster for Insane Resale Prices

Recently, the “Man I Need” crooner spoke out on Instagram. As captured by Billboard, she voiced her frustrations about the whole debacle. Ultimately, she doesn’t want anyone to feel cheated and is prompting her team to look into matters personally. “@Ticketmaster @Livenation @AEGPresents you are providing a disgusting service,” Olivia Dean writes. “The prices at which you’re allowing tickets to be re-sold is vile and completely against our wishes. Live music should be affordable and accessible and we need to find a new way of making that possible. BE BETTER.”

“I’m sorry that there seems to be an issue with ticket re-selling and pricing. My team are currently looking into it,” Dean continues. “It is extremely frustrating as the last thing I want is for anyone to be scammed or overcharged for our show. Please be wary buying tickets in the comment sections as it is most likely a scam.”

Ticketmaster responded to this immense frustration from Olivia Dean accordingly. They offered to rectify the issue and emphasized their desire to properly support artists in how they want to sell tickets. “We support artists’ ability to set the terms of how their tickets are sold and resold. @oliviadeano, we will cap resale prices on our site at face value and hope other resale sites will follow,” the company replies.