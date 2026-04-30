Olivia Rodrigo Just Announced The Unraveled Tour for 2026-27

Olivia Rodrigo has announced the Unraveled Tour, a 2026 outing that will see the punky pop singer headlining 60+ arena dates across North America, Europe, and the U.K.

Rodrigo is hitting the road in support of her new album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, which is due out June 12 via Geffen Records.

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The Unraveled Tour kicks off September 25 with two nights in Hartford, Connecticut at PeoplesBank Arena. Subsequent stops include Chicago, Montreal, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Nashville, Vancouver, Sacramento, and more, before heading to Europe and the UK. Each stop gets at least two shows, with Los Angeles, Brooklyn, and London each getting four.

The final date will be May 2, 2027, in Barcelona, Spain. Wolf Alice, Devon Again, The Last Dinner Party, Grace Ives, and Die Spitz will be in support at select dates. View the complete tour routing and lineup information below.

Olivia Rodrigo’s Unraveled Tour: How to get tickets

Tickets will first be available through an American Express cardholder presale that begins Tuesday, May 5 at 12 PM local time. Sign up here for access. General onsale will begin Thursday, May 7 at 12 PM local time on Ticketmaster.

A limited number of Silver Star Tickets will also be available: $20 tickets (or local currency equivalent), to be released at a later date. Tickets must be purchased in pairs, and seat locations will be revealed only on the day of show when you pick them up. Learn more at Olivia Rodrigo’s official website.

You can also find Olivia Rodrigo tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

09/25 – Hartford, CT @ PeoplesBank Arena +

09/26 – Hartford, CT @ PeoplesBank Arena +

09/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena +

09/30 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena +

10/03 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena +

10/04 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena +

10/07 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center +

10/08 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center +

10/11 – Chicago, IL @ United Center +

10/12 – Chicago, IL @ United Center +

10/15 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden +

10/17 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden +

10/21 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre +

10/22 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre +

10/26 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena +

10/27 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena +

10/29 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center +

10/30 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center +

11/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena ^

11/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena ^

11/11 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena ^

11/12 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena ^

11/15 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center ^

11/16 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center ^

11/19 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena ^

11/20 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena ^

11/23 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena ^

11/24 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena ^

12/01 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena ^

12/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena ^

12/07 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena ^

12/08 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena ^

12/11 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena ^

12/12 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena ^

12/15 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center ^

12/16 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center ^

12/19 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena ^

12/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena ^

01/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Intuit Dome #^

01/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Intuit Dome #^

01/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Intuit Dome #^

01/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Intuit Dome #^

02/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center #^

02/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center #^

02/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center #^

02/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center #^

03/19 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena ~

03/20 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena ~

03/23 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome ~

03/24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome ~

04/01 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle ~

04/02 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle ~

04/05 – London, United Kingdom @ The O2 ~

04/06 – London, United Kingdom @ The O2 ~

04/08 – London, United Kingdom @ The O2 ~

04/09 – London, United Kingdom @ The O2 ~

04/23 – Paris, France @ La Defense Arena %

04/27 – Milan, Italy @ Unipol Dome %

04/28 – Milan, Italy @ Unipol Dome %

05/01 – Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi %

05/02 – Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi %

+ = w/ Wolf Alice

^ = w/ Devon Again

# = w/ The Last Dinner Party

~ = w/ Grace Ives

% = w/ Die Spitz