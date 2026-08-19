Olivia Rodrigo Quietly Paid a Fan’s Final Semester of College—and Kept It Secret for Over a Year

A fan recently revealed in a social media post that Olivia Rodrigo paid for her final semester of college in an act of quiet kindness for a stranger. Jamie Causey, a University of Alabama graduate, posted a video on TikTok sharing the incredible story, which she kept to herself for more than a year.

According to Causey, after she posted a video about struggling with high tuition costs as a first-generation college student, Rodrigo reached out. Causey frequently posts content on TikTok, and Rodrigo was a fan.

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“She told me she loved my videos and I was a source of positivity and light for her, and she wanted to help me graduate,” Causey revealed in her August 2026 video. “And she did.” The accompanying screenshot showed Rodrigo’s conversation with Causey, where the pop star asked if she could send financial support through Venmo.

Delighted commenters highlighted Rodrigo’s opening message to Causey. In her DM she wrote, “I know you don’t know me,” as if she’s not one of the most famous pop stars in her age bracket. To summarize the comment section, we love a humble queen.

Rodrigo contributed $5,000 to pay for Causey’s final semester at the University of Alabama. She kept the gesture private, however, because she “didn’t want something that meant so much to become a public spectacle.” Now that she’s graduated, Causey is sharing Rodrigo’s generosity.

Olivia Rodrigo Makes Advocacy a Top Priority of Pop Stardom

In her video, Causey also addressed Olivia Rodrigo directly. She thanked the singer for her kindness, expressing the importance of the gesture.

“Olivia, I don’t know if you’ll ever understand how much that means to me,” Causey said. “You made me feel like I belong on this platform. You didn’t owe me anything, you just chose to show kindness to a stranger. You’ve always been about giving back to others, and that’s something I’ll take with me forever.”

In just under two weeks, Olivia Rodrigo will once again be giving back. Her inaugural music festival is set for August 29, 2026, in Irvine, California. Daisy Chain Fields is a one-day festival featuring all-female artists, a Lilith Fair for the modern age. But more than that, it’s a festival that aims for community support, social awareness, and activism.

All proceeds from the festival will go to charities that advocate for women and girls. These include Black Mamas Matter Alliance, the Center for Reproductive Rights, Johns Hopkins Center for Indigenous Health, National Domestic Workers Alliance, National Women’s Law Center, and many more.

The lineup includes Bikini Kill, Chappell Roan, Die Spitz, Doechii, Garbage, KATSEYE, Mitski, Rachel Chinouriri, The Breeders, and more. Musically, it’s a genre-diverse representation of women who contain multitudes.

Photo by Xavi Torrent/Getty Images for Spotify