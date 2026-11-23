Time and time again, Olivia Rodrigo has proven her fandom and love for The White Stripes. On Sunday, November 22, 2026, Rodrigo played a pop-up show at The Blue Room in Nashville, TN. Following this pop-up performance, she’s set for a two-night residency at the Bridgestone Arena. The Blue Room is part of Jack White’s Third Man Records in Nashville. Notably, performances at The Blue Room are recorded live-to-acetate. That evening’s performer will play two sets, which will then be mixed and cut directly onto disc as they play. Following the performance, copies are released through Third Man Records, and Olivia Rodrigo’s performance may become one of the label’s best-selling records upon release.

Jack White introduced Olivia Rodrigo ahead of her performance. Given her history of self-proclaiming to be the biggest fan of The White Stripes, Rodrigo delivered a cover of their song, “Dead Leaves And The Dirty Ground.” It’s the opening track from the band’s 2001 album White Blood Cells, and the third single released to promote it.

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With the performance being cut directly to disc, Rodrigo made sure to deliver her best for this cover. She certainly did just that. Footage of the cover has been circulating on social media as early as Monday morning, November 23.

History of Olivia RODRIGO and The White Stripes

For years, Rodrigo has consistently expressed her love for The White Stripes. Her first run-in with the band happened in 2022 when she met Jack White at Third Man Records. In this encounter, Jack White praised Rodrigo for helping introduce vinyl to younger audiences. Afterwards, Rodrigo reported that White had written her a letter of advice, encouraging the young star to write the music she wished to hear on the radio.

On November 8, 2025, Rodrigo helped honor The White Stripes at their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. She performed The White Stripes song “We’re Going To Be Friends” ahead of their induction. On her Instagram page, Rodrigo admitted to running a fan account called “Third Fan Records” when she was only 13 years old. In the same post, she thanked Meg and Jack White for “being the best band ever!”

In October 2026, Vice reported that Rodrigo purchased Meg White’s dress from the band’s 2003 album cover for Elephant. She outbid others in an auction for the dress, spending $25,000. Rodrigo nearly wore the dress for her performance at Daisy Chain Fields Festival in August, but the hot weather changed her mind.

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