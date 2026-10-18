Olivia Rodrigo Swears She’s Not Using AI for Her New Music Video With Chappell Roan

People on the internet are understandably on high alert when it comes to AI. Many remain vigilant at all times that something they’re watching might be AI and/or flatly incorrect. However, many artists themselves are embracing the technology for their work. But not Olivia Rodrigo.

When she released the music video for her song “expectations” with Chappell Roan, many people online suspected that it was made with AI-generated visuals. They pointed to various inconsistencies in how the fingers looked or certain animation choices. However, through her official fan account, she revealed that the music video was hand-drawn and created with 2D and 3D animation. Then, they used analog TV screens for the desired graphic texture to recreate the 80s aesthetic.

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You can check out the process down below:

Her diehard fans rejoiced and clapped back against haters online for even speculating that Olivia Rodrigo would use AI. However, this isn’t even the first time skeptics assumed that she would be pro-artificial intelligence. In an October 7th cover story with the Hollywood Reporter, she addressed rumors that she was dating a private equity associate for an AI investment firm. Before she even tackled the AI, she made it clear that she was single anyway. Then, she lamented the invasiveness of her love life in the first place.

Olivia Rodrigo Makes it Clear That She Doesn’t Like AI in Music

“To be stalked outside of your home and then these pictures are being used as evidence that you’re a bad person, it’s just the craziest thing. But I know who I am, and I know what my values are, and I try to just hold on to it at the end of the day. I wish that I could be 23 years old and experience life normally,” Olivia Rodrigo told the outlet.

“It’s so hard and kind of sad, especially because relationships are supposed to be something private,” she continued. “I feel like every time I go on a casual date with a guy, there’s a picture of it on the internet, which feels really invasive. Sometimes you’re out with a guy who’s not your boyfriend, and suddenly the internet’s like, ‘They’re married, blah blah blah.’”

When it came to AI itself, Olivia Rodrigo recoiled at the thought. To affirm her belief, she and her producer tried ChatGPT just to see the results. Safe to say, they loathed what came out.

“Absolutely no. Hard line on that,” Rodrigo stressed. “The closest I’d ever got is that once, me and [producer] Dan [Nigro] were like, ‘God, I wonder what ideas ChatGPT would have for an Olivia Rodrigo title.’ They [were] all f**king awful.”

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation