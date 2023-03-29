The Olsky Massage Gun Is Back in Stock on Amazon (and on Sale)

We can’t stand another day of icing our sore muscles with a bag of frozen peas. Not only is it embarrassing, but also, we need those for dinner. We’re cramping up over here and longing for the days of a pain-free post-workout, but does that light at the end of the tunnel even exist? Yes. After starving us of its glory for weeks, one of our favorite massage guns on Amazon is finally back in stock and treating us to a 25% off sale: the Olsky Massage Gun.

Whether you need relief after hitting the leg press, sitting all day, or from kneading dough as you work through your next sourdough obsession, this bad boy is ready, willing, and able to relieve your muscle soreness—just ask our editor who’s obsessed with it. It features 12 attachment heads that cater to specific parts of your body, nine adjustable speeds, and is rechargeable—working its magic for up to eight hours from a single charge. Given that it makes virtually no noise (due to its brushless motor), the only way your roommate will know you’re using it is by the groans of relief emanating from your general direction. Being the portable workhorse it is, throw it in your gym bag when you’re in beefcake mode, or toss it in your briefcase for relief from corporate America.

Even better, the Olsky Massage Gun has a 4.5-star average and over 6,400 reviews on Amazon. “I’ve had physical therapy twice in the last two years for injuries and mobility issues, and one of the therapies was as effective at targeting the deep tissue concerns like this tool,” one review wrote. Any product that gives us an excuse to delete a doctor’s phone number is a product worth buying.

The Olsky Massage Gun can disappear just as fast as it came back, so if that’s not enough to light a fire under your ass (or drive a muscle tenderizer in tuchus), just remember that it’s 25% off.

The Olsky Massage Gun is available on Amazon.

