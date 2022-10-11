Hold My Theragun: This Olsky Alternative Massager Is 40% off

We’ve had a knot in our leg all week that would make an Auntie Anne’s pretzel blush. And while we’ve tried many remedies for soothing our muscles from lifting, running, and bending over backwards to try and gain father’s approval (a lost cause; yet we try), sometimes we need more than Epsom salts to make the pain go away. Sometimes, we need a massager that goes to town on our bod like a Viking ramrod (in the best way). Lads, lizards, ladies, and general swoll lords, meet the Olsky massage gun, which is on sale right now for Amazon’s pseudo-Prime Day fall savings event for 40% off.

Think of the Olsky massage gun as the more affordable, but just as effective cousin of the Theragun. As Adam Rothbarth recently wrote for VICE, the Theragun was originally developed as “a tool that combined vibration therapy and pressure therapy, and that aimed to emulate a deep muscle stimulator,” and the Olsky compares pretty damn well; the massager delivers up to 3,200 percussion per minute and holds a charge for 6 hours, and it comes with over a dozen attachments. “What I’m saying is this is absolutely, unequivocally the next best choice,” writes Ian Burke in his VICE review of the Olsky, “It’s the perfect home workout accessory or gift for a fitness-focused loved one, especially if you’re not in the mood to drop a paycheck on a body blaster.”

Videos by VICE

It also has a 4.6-star average rating from over 5,800 reviews on Amazon, which means it’s doing something right, whether folks are putting it on their thighs or [redacted]. It’s your life—and your Olsky!—matey. Scoop one before the Prime Day sale ends October 12, and start massaging your way to euphoria.

The Olsky Massage Gun is available for purchase on Amazon.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.