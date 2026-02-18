Olympians Rejoice: Olympic Village Restocks Free Condoms After Athletes Use 10,000 in 3 Days

Less than a week into the 2026 Winter Games, the Olympic Village in Milano and Cortina d’Ampezzo ran out of condoms. What do you expect will happen when you gather together the world’s largest collection of beautiful, physically fit athletes whose intense workout regimens, youthfulness, and cocktail of supplements have their genitals functioning at peak performance?

USA Today reported, and officials from the International Olympic Committee confirmed, that supplies were depleted “due to higher-than-anticipated demand” and were quickly restocked. The organizing committee for the Milano Cortina Games worked with the IOC to replenish them, stating that supporting athletes includes providing sexual health services.

It’s actually kind of nice to see the IOC understand the reality of the situation: these young and beautiful athletes are absolutely going to f—k each other, so we might as well make it as safe as possible.

Free condoms have been an Olympic tradition since the 1988 Summer Games in Seoul. What started as a public health measure during the height of global HIV awareness has since become a recurring headline. This year, about 10,000 condoms were initially distributed among roughly 2,800 athletes. Those 10,000 rubbers dwindled faster than anyone expected, and I doubt they disappeared because people were turning them into delightful balloon animals.

For context, the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris reportedly provided around 300,000 condoms, though those Games involved far more athletes. Winter Games are smaller, but apparently, the bitter cold of the Italian mountains has Olympians shacking up to fend off the low temps.

IOC spokesperson Mark Adams joked to reporters that the timing of Valentine’s Day may have played a role. Athletes themselves were less surprised. Madagascar alpine skier Mialitiana Clerc noted that similar scenes played out at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, where boxes of condoms placed at building entrances were routinely emptied. Some, she suggested, may be used. Others may be taken as souvenirs, the kind you can’t get at a touristy gift shop.

The closing ceremony is scheduled for Feb. 22. Olympic officials say that supplies will last until then.