Olympic Snowboarder Turned Drug Kingpin Has a $10M Bounty on His Head

Ryan Wedding, a former Olympian for his home country of Canada, was doing a lot more with the white powder than simply shredding on it.

It turns out he’s also leading a transnational drug trafficking operation that’s funneling cocaine from Colombia and distributing it throughout North America. The FBI is now on hot pursuit of the drug kingpin, issuing a $10 million reward for any insight that leads to his arrest.

The billion-dollar venture that Wedding is spearheading is also tied to several homicides. According to The Guardian, it’s believed by the FBI that he is somewhere hiding in Mexico and likely doing so while being protected by a drug cartel. That’s why the FBI is attaching such a large bounty on his head, hoping that someone connected to him will risk it all for a major payday.

Olympic Snowboarder Ryan Wedding Added to FBI Most Wanted List for Alleged Deadly Drug Ring

The details around Wedding’s criminal activity since competing at the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympic Games are remarkable. He was initially put on the map of authorities in 2006 for his involvement in a marijuana-growing operation in Canada that didn’t end with him being charged. A few years later, he was sentenced to four years in prison after buying coke as part of a sting.

Since that point, he has fallen into the darkest parts of the narcotics movement—from smuggling cocaine and fentanyl to engaging in the murdering of civilians. It’s an absolutely wild fall from grace.

One of his fellow Canadians who was considered one of his most trusted sidekicks, Andrew Clark, was busted last October by Mexican law enforcement and was recently brought to the U.S. in February. That likely has ramped up their efforts in locating Wedding.

To no surprise, Wedding is now on the Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. One day, this is going to make an incredible documentary. I mean, going from finishing 24th in the men’s parallel giant slalom at the highest stage to landing on the most wanted list writes itself.

If and when authorities get their hands on Wedding, the list of charges he’ll face will most certainly result in a mandatory minimum penalty of life in prison.