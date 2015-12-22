Omar Gonzalez Announces Transfer to Pachuca in Darth Vader Getup

The world is filled with infinite ways to make a transfer announcement, and today former LA Galaxy center back Omar Gonzalez and his new club Pachuca came up with one of the weirder possibilities. Instead of, I dunno, presenting the man with a jersey and waiting for everyone to clap, Pachuca had Gonzalez wear a Darth Vader mask, helmet, and cape, and reveal himself like Anakin Skywalker in Episode VI.

#Pachuca | Jesús Martínez desenmascara al nuevo refuerzo de los @Tuzos; Omar González pic.twitter.com/1KJrUXbXF8

— PressPort (@pressportmx) December 22, 2015

We get it, the Star Wars craze is sweeping the globe, but seriously, people, think of the message you’re sending. Isn’t Darth Vader the bad guy? And didn’t he take his mask off only as he was dying? The whole premise is sweaty. This didn’t seem to be too improvisational, either, as Pachuca tweeted out a pretty well-prepared Photoshop of Gonzalez as a Sith.

