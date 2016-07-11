Omar-S Gives Away an EP of His Signature Raw Techno

Detroit producer and FXHE boss, Omar-S, spontaneously shared a new, free EP over the weekend. It was produced in his backyard using a table full of vintage Roland gear, and features two tracks, both exploring strands of raw, grooving techno: “Party Marty,” mixed by himself, and “Muggy Detroit Heat,” mixed by fellow Detroit veteran Norm Talley. Download it via WeTransfer, courtesy of Resident Advisor.

Last fall, Omar-S sent us an exclusive 1993 cassette mix from his archives, and his sister recently directed a play about the secret history of Detroit techno.

