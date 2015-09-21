Omar-S Sent Us A Tape He Made in 1993

As part of our THUMP Presents series, we’re partnering with Output to bring you Detroit’s finest, Omar-S. Coming off a magical run of records with “Here’s Your Trance Now Dance” and “Wayne County Cops,” it rarely feels like Omar-S can do any wrong. Joining him will be the always incredible Actress and FXHE new jack, John FM at Output on Friday, October 16th.

Read More: The Essential Omar-S

Videos by VICE

Ahead of the night, Omar-S sent us a cassette mix (that was before 320) he made all the way back in 1993 (with exception of a new John FM track in front). No word on a tracklist, but it’s chocked full of jams and tape hiss, with brief moment of silence for the flip.

Tickets Doors 10pm @ Output, 74 Wythe Ave Brookyln