Omarosa just released another secret recording of President Trump

Former “Apprentice” contestant and White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman released another secretly recorded tape Monday, in which Donald Trump claimed in a phone call that he was unaware she had been fired the previous day by Chief of Staff John Kelly.

“Omarosa? Omarosa, what’s going on? I just saw on the news that you’re thinking about leaving? What happened?” Trump is heard saying on the December recording, which was played on NBC’s “Today” show Monday.

“General Kelly — General Kelly came to me and said that you guys wanted me to leave,” Newman responds.

“No…I, I, nobody even told me about it,” Trump replies.

Newman then says, “Wow,” before Trump replies: “You know, they run a big operation, but I didn’t know it. I didn’t know that. Goddamnit. I don’t love you leaving at all.”

#Breaking: @OMAROSA provides @NBCNews with this exclusive excerpt of a recording of a phone call that she says she received from President Trump the day after White House Chief of Staff John Kelly fired her. pic.twitter.com/OJe47RdcDC — TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 13, 2018

The recording was made 24 hours after she had been fired by Kelly. The former reality-TV star released a recording of her firing Sunday, claiming it had been made in the White House Situation Room — a major breach of security and could land Newman in legal jeopardy.

Newman, whose book on her time in the White House is due out this week, also claimed in an interview with NBC’s “Meet the Press” over the weekend that she has personally heard a tape of Trump using the N-word during filming for NBC’s “The Apprentice.”

“[I] heard for two years that it existed, and once I heard it for myself, it was confirmed, what I feared the most: that Donald Trump is a con and has been masquerading as someone who is actually open to engaging with diverse communities,” Newman said Sunday, before labeling her former boss “truly a racist.”

The White House responded Friday to Newman’s upcoming book by saying it was “riddled with lies,” while Trump went a step further over the weekend, calling his former aide a “lowlife.”

This is crazy: Omarosa secretly recorded Chief of Staff John Kelly IN THE SITUATION ROOM pic.twitter.com/08AWjEpqJb — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) August 12, 2018

Newman said she released the tapes to set the record straight about her firing, after it had been reported that she was escorted out of the White House for attempting to enter Trump’s private residence.

Newman also claims that Trump attempted to buy her silence after she was fired, by offering her a $15,000-a-month position with his re-election campaign in return for her signing a non-disclosure agreement.

“They have not responded to this new audio,” @peteralexander talks White House’s response to the latest audio from @OMAROSA pic.twitter.com/OKnn07CnSS — TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 13, 2018

Newman didn’t sign the agreement and has written a book — “Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House” — about her time inside the administration, which is due to be released next month.

If Omarosa carried for example a cellphone into the Situation Room, then not only did she record conversations there, but so potentially has any country or criminal organization that thought to hack her phone — David Frum (@davidfrum) August 12, 2018

Questions are now being asked about how Newman was able to get a recording device into a secure Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility, know as a SCIF.

Omarosa says she was fired by Kelly in the situation room which is a SCIF – how did she take her phone or a recording device in there? If this indeed happened in the situation room this is a major breach. https://t.co/j9dudqcl5H — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 12, 2018

It is unknown how many tapes Newman made during her time inside the administration, but ABC reported Sunday that the White House is looking at legal routes to prevent her releasing any new recordings, and punish her for recording inside the Situation Room.

When asked if he thought Newman broke the law, Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani told Fox and Friends Monday: “She’s certainly violating national security regulations, which I think have the force of law.”

Cover image: Omarosa Manigault Newman appears in an exclusive interview on ‘Meet the Press’ in Washington, D.C., Sunday, August 12, 2018. (William B. Plowman/NBC/NBC NewsWire via Getty Images)