Omegas Have Dropped a Track From One of the Most Anticipated Hardcore Albums of 2016

Omegas at Chaos in Tejas, 2012. Image: YouTube

Forget Man vs. Machine, the most pressing philosophical question as civilisation lurches towards an impending doom is machine vs machine. iPad vs can opener, wheelchair vs Hummer, Solowheel vs long-range rifle scope.

Montreal antagonists Omegas ask the question on “Machine vs. Machine”, a track from their forthcoming album Power to Exist. Released on the excellent Beach Impediment records, the album continues on the band’s exploration of weird Die Kreuzen type outsider Mid West punk and raging early New York City hardcore. It will be difficult to top Blasts of Lunacy, one of the best hardcore albums of the last 10 years, but then, the band still don’t care what you think of them or their music.

‘Power to Exist’ will be available through Beach Impediment records later in 2016.