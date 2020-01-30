Omurice (Japanese Omelette) Recipe

Servings: 1

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

¼ cup|60 grams boneless, skinless, chicken thigh, diced

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

½ cup|60 grams diced yellow onion

½ cup|160 grams plus 1 tablespoon demi-glace, warmed

2 tablespoons spiced ketchup

¾ cup|110 grams cooked short grain rice

3 large eggs

1 tablespoon whole milk

1 tablespoon heavy cream

1 tablespoon canola oil

Videos by VICE

Directions

Melt the butter in a 8-inch nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add the chicken and season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring, until browned, 3 to 4 minutes. Add the onion and cook until translucent, 2 minutes more. Add 1 tablespoon of Demi-glace and the ketchup, then stir in the rice. Cook until the rice is warmed through, 1 to 2 minutes more. Place into the mold and invert on a plate. Keep the mold over the top to keep the rice warm while you prepare the eggs. Meanwhile, beat the cream, milk, and eggs in a medium bowl. Strain through a fine mesh strainer into another bowl. Wipe the skillet you used for the rice clean, then heat over high. Add the oil and, when the oil is shimmering, add the egg mixture and immediately use chopsticks to vigorously stir and scramble. When the egg is about halfway cooked (this happens quickly!), 30 to 45 seconds, evenly distribute the soft cards across the surface of the pan. Let the eggs cook, undisturbed, to set up slightly, 20 to 25 seconds. Use the chopsticks to loosen the perimeter of the omelette from the pan, then, starting from the edge directly opposite the handle, fold the omelette up about 1-inch. Remove the pan from the stove and hold the handle securely with your dominant hand. Use your non dominant hand to briskly tap the top of your wrist to gently roll the omelette over itself and towards you. When the omelette is completely rolled, return the pan to the stove to cook for a few seconds, just to seal the seam. Remove from the heat. Remove the mold from the rice. Roll the omelette out of the pan and onto the rice. Serve immediately. At the table, use a thin, sharp knife to slice open the omelette. The thin skin of the omelette will unfold and soft scrambled eggs within will pour out over the rice. Drizzle with the remaining ½ cup of Demi-glace and serve.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here .