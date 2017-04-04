On an All-New ‘JUNGLETOWN,’ a Sustainable Village in Panama Begins to Lose Faith

On tonight’s episode of JUNGLETOWN on VICELAND, the young people trying to construct a sustainable village in the depths of the Panamanian jungle wonder if they can pull it off—and some worry the community of Kalu Yala is doing more harm than good. Plus, the students putting up cash to spend weeks at the site question the leadership of its founder and CEO, Jimmy Stice. While Stice spends a few days in the States, the students at Kalu Yala stage a revolt.

JUNGLETOWN airs Tuesdays at 10 PM on VICELAND.



Want to know if you get VICELAND? Head here to find out how to tune in.