On December 13, You Can Play ‘Black Ops 6’ Without Admitting You Paid for Another ‘Call of Duty’ With a Free Trial

I’ll be the first to admit it: the Call of Duty franchise is still a guilty pleasure of mine. While I’ve only picked up a handful of the past six, eight, or however many entries? I can’t help but wonder, “What if this one’s different?” Starting December 13 and running through December 20, I guess I’ll find out. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will offer a free trial. Both Multiplayer and Zombies game modes will be available to hop in.

Screenshot: Activision

here we go again; the ‘black ops 6’ free trial will probably rope me right back in

Returning Call of Duty maps like Hacienda and Nuketown will populate the multiplayer game modes. Nuketown will even get a Holiday-themed makeover, ushering its impending nuclear obliteration with a little holly jolly cheer. Other modes like Prop Hunt and Zombies will also be available to try. With maps like Liberty Falls and Terminus on the board.

Videos by VICE

The free trial doesn’t include all features or game modes present in the full version of Black Ops 6. Only 6 out of the current 16 maps are available in the free trial, with 5 out of the 10 different game modes to play. Players can sample what’s on the table by downloading the demo version on their respective platforms. Of course, Xbox Game Pass subscribers have access to the full game. So, this offer extends more or less to PlayStation and other PC players who want to join the fray.

Though it currently sits with a “mixed” reception on Steam, the general consensus toward Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 seems to be that it’s “pretty damn good.” One of the best entries to the franchise in a long time, so I’ve heard. The Call of Duty series has long been a source of contentious debate. Releasing annually, many players believe the repetitive, often reused ideas and assets have cheapened the franchise into a state of FPS mediocrity. But anyone who’s been around for the history of the series knows the Black Ops games always hit differently. Perhaps Black Ops 6 is the change in direction Activision has needed for years.

I don’t know; I’ll probably just be sliding around as a vase in Prop Hunt. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is available now on PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.