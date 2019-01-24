VICE
‘On Memory,’ Today’s Comic by Adam Desouza

on2
1548356893765-on1
1548356901053-on2
1548356907740-on3
1548356914604-on4
1548356921076-on5
1548356928419-on6

Check out more of Adam’s art on his website, Instagram, and Tumblr.

