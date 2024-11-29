On Netflix, ‘The Remarkable Life of Ibelin’ Was a Beautiful, Touching Tribute and Proves Why Games Are a Wonderful Part of Life

I knew Netflix’s The Remarkable Life of Ibelin would be a tear-jerker the moment I saw the first trailer. The story of a young man who was taken from this world far too soon. Duchenne muscular dystrophy ravaging his body, and how a game like World of Warcraft touched the hearts and minds of many. It’s a beautiful story of connection in a digital age. Proving exactly why games impact the lives of many people in ways we may never have understood before.

A Documentary That Everyone Should Honestly See

Even in my adult years, my parents always jest with me about my passion for video games. They would much rather see me spending time outdoors, doing things like fishing and hunting, rather than spending countless hours drawn into virtual worlds. Even after explaining why I enjoyed them as much as I did, it didn’t mean anything to two people who called every system I owned a “Nintendo.” But a film such as this is the perfect way to show them the impact games can have on people in every facet of their lives.

Mats Steen was a young Norweigan man who suffered from DMD. Duchenne muscular dystrophy attacks the muscular development of young men and leads to many medical issues that hinder their daily lives. If you’d like to learn more about Duchenne muscular dystrophy, follow this link.

In the Netflix film, The Remarkable Life of Ibelin, Robert Steen said he was saddened by the fact Mats couldn’t lead a “normal” life. He couldn’t find love, or couldn’t contribute to society. Only after his death did he learn the impact that Mats had on the lives of thousands of players.

As Mats’ condition worsened, he spent more time playing World of Warcraft, an MMORPG that was originally released in 2004. Mats may have played an estimated 15,000 to 20,000 hours of World of Warcraft. But, the impact he made resonates years after his untimely passing. Something that his parents didn’t realize until they posted on Mats’ blog, ‘Musings of Life‘.

netflix’s ‘The Remarkable Life of Ibelin’ Is a Touching Story in Many Ways

In this blog, Mats Steen would allow his thoughts to transcend his physical body and into the virtual void. A beacon of light in a world that was seemingly growing darker by the day. Mats would spend his day, from sun up to sundown, in the magical world of Azeroth.

He made countless friends. Joined a guild. Found love within World of Warcraft. Contributed to the society of Azeroth and all that inhabited it. All of the things that his family didn’t realize he was capable of. Those are the reasons why games like this exist, and why they’re as impactful as they are.

Mats’ father Robert Steen has spoken publicly about the impact his son had in the lives of many. In an interview with BBC in 2019, Robert can be quoted with the following:

“An entire society, a tiny nation of people began to take shape. And it was on a scale that we had no idea existed. More and more emails arrived that testified about the kind of significance Mats had. We cried and cried from an intense emotional joy that came from seeing what kind of a life Mats had in fact lived. With real friends, sweethearts, people who cared so much that they would fly from another country to the funeral service of someone they had never met. That was powerful.”

Screenshot: Activision/Blizzard

‘World of Warcraft’ Memorialized Ibelin in a Fantastic Way

As someone very new to World of Warcraft, it’s incredible to see what the community has done for Ibelin. He was a towering member of the community, and this memorial captures the essence beautifully. It gives players a chance to converge, swap stories, and share their memories of Mats with others.

The phrase “Dypt savnet, aldri glemt” rests on his actual headstone. Translated from Norwegian to English, it reads “Deeply Missed, Never Forgot” — the same name the landmark shares within World of Warcraft. This digital recreation is incredibly faithful to the real-life headstone and is a beautiful and touching tribute to a wonderful human being.

If you’re playing and would like to pay your respects to Mats, you can find the landmark at Crystal Lake in Elwynn Forest. Please be respectful if you do go to visit.

Screenshot: Activision/Blizzard

‘The Remarkable Life of Ibelin’ on netflix Deserves Every Kudos It Receives

I plan on introducing this Netflix film to my parents soon. It’s an important piece of media that, frankly, everybody should see. It shows the world beyond our own, and how it can be so incredibly beneficial in ways that most can’t even imagine. The ability to reach out beyond the body we are given during our lives. Giving those who weren’t dealt the greatest hand in life the opportunity to make friends, fall in love, and become who they were really meant to be.

While the physical body of Mats was continuing down a terrible and undeserved path, the legacy of Ibelin lives on. On the anniversary of his passing, the members of ‘Starlight’, the guild he was a part of, take time to devote a memorial to their lost friend. It’s touching, heartwrenching, and a beautiful memory for the crew to share.

World of Warcraft also recently introduced The Reven Pack. This cosmetic pack is a way to show your support toward Ibelin, as well as the CureDuchenne foundation. The profit from every pack goes toward developing a cure for this disease.

In a world that feels increasingly negative, The Remarkable Life of Ibelin reminded me of the good in the world. It’s not always visible. More often than not, the constant nature of Doomscrolling and negativity has plagued my life in more ways than I would like to admit. But seeing a story such as Mats Steen’s unfold before my very eyes reminded me of just how much this medium means to me and millions of other people on this planet.