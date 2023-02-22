On Running’s Cloudmonster Shoes Literally Put a Spring in My Step

At this point, my closet is filled to the brim with sneakers. I really don’t know how, since I live in a shoebox apartment (pun not intended); let’s just say I use one of those way too big plastic containers that is surely collecting dust. Before I know it, I’m gonna have to start storing pairs in my oven, although I am fully aware that’s a bad idea and I’m not condoning it. While I own pairs I forget even exist, I keep my holy grails lined up along my mirror. All my Hokas and my New Balance FuelCell SuperComp trainers are on grand display for everyone to see once they enter my lair, but there’s also another brand that has taken up those coveted spots: the Swiss brand On Running.

If you already keep up with me here at VICE, you’ll be well aware of my latest rendezvous with On Running’s Cloudstratus sneakers. As someone who generally prefers running outdoors, I’ve found that the featherlight kicks have made my workouts on treadmills more bearable (I feel like I’m flying!). Once I find a model of shoe that I love, I’m always hooked to try more from that brand. After diving into the Cloudstratus, it was only a matter of time before On Running’s Cloudmonsters secured a spot on my sneaker bucket list. I scored a pair, and here are my takeaways. Spoiler alert: These sneakers have a cult following for a reason.

How did the shoes feel?

Have you ever walked on a spring board before diving into the deep end? That’s how these feel on foot. With each step, I get buoyant bounceback, which ultimately improves my cadence (the number of steps taken per minute). The shoe’s boat-like, rocker shape is designed to propel you forward and its “monster-level cushioning” is the brand’s biggest and best use of CloudTec (its proprietary cushioning system—more on that below) yet. The shock absorption is excellent, meaning I legitimately don’t feel any impact when pounding pavement or hitting the treadmill. The fit also shocked me since the sneakers look incredibly narrow, but my bunions have zero pain when wearing them for hours. They’re also temperature-resistant with a cozy sockliner and kept my feet warm on some of the most frigid days this year, making them the perfect cold-weather running shoe.

What is CloudTec?

On Running already makes me feel like I’m on… well, cloud nine, but its goal is to also mirror that euphoric sensation with its CloudTec technology. The Cloudmonsters use its biggest, chunkiest edition of the technology. The brand claims that this unique, cushioned sole design is akin to “running on clouds with the volume turned up,” due to its powerful speedboard for pillow-soft landings and revitalizing rebound for a speedy takeoff. CloudTec can even allegedly reduce muscle fatigue and lower your heart rate during a run. My muscles and joints surely have felt less tight while wearing these, especially my knees. As for a lower heart rate, it’s impossible for me to say since mine is so wildly inconsistent, but at the very least, I feel like I’m exerting less effort to achieve each stride and landing.

My TL;DR is thus: Shock absorption is crucial for pain-free running, and I’m so impressed by On Running’s CloudTec and how it factors into the experience of wearing Cloudmonsters. My cursed knees don’t feel the impact even after six miles, which is always when I start to cramp up—that’s how I know these are the real deal. Whether your goal is race training, casual running, or getting more steps in, I think these sneakers are surely a safe bet for preserving your muscles and joints.

Or if you’re stubborn, just buy a Theragun.

The Cloudmonster sneaker is available for purchase at On Running.

