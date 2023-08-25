On Running Just Dropped the Cloudstratus 3 (and the OG’s On Sale)

If you know me, you know that even though I love hitting the pavement, running on the treadmill used to be a no-go. Keeping up with a moving belt (as opposed to clocking in miles on the road or on the trail) is not an enjoyable experience when you’re already sweating to death, but a pair of shoes changed my training for the better: On Running’s Cloudstratus sneakers. They’re specifically designed to absorb impact, reduce strain, and adapt to your unique running style. They may have a thinner sole compared to my favorite thicc Hokas, but that difference is what makes them a game changer on the treadmill. If you’ve still not picked up a pair of these On Running kicks for yourself, there’s never been a better time to dive in; my OG fave Cloudstratus is now 20% off, which is a mega rare deal. The sale is awesome, but there’s even better news: On Running just launched the Cloudstratus 3.

What makes the Cloudstratus 3 add even more smooth bounce to every step is its new nylon Speedboard technology. It adds powerful forward rolls in each stride, shaving off precious seconds from your run time. (Simply looking at these, I can feell a forthcoming new personal record.) That tech, paired with its iconic Helion super foam midsole (for a springy soft landing) and double CloudTec cushioning (for reducing muscle strain) puts stars in my eyes. The new, third-edition model is also more sustainable, made with a 100% recycled base and 23% overall recycled content. Yay for hugging trees!

The Cloudstratus 3 is an impressive addition to On Running’s lineup, in addition to its already superb Cloudmonsters (which I’m obsessed with), Cloudsurfers, and Cloudflyer 4. (Talk about “running on clouds,” amirite?) Don’t worry if you can only run half a mile—I truly believe that regardless fo your mile time, these will make you fly like never before.

The Cloudstratus 3 is available for purchase at On Running, or scoop the original Cloudstratus style for 20% off.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.