On the Eve of ‘Star Wars’ Day, You Can Buy a Special $90 “Grand Collection” of Classic ‘Star Wars’ Games – But Maybe You Shouldn’t

Now boarding: the SS Capitalism! Welcome, Star Wars fans! Hey, did you know that tomorrow is May 4th? Yeah, Star Wars Day. So, of course, it’s time to lean into the good vibes you’ll be feeling with some well-timed deals. Today’s offering? None other than the Star Wars Grand Collection, which is available right now at a base price of $90. You even have a choice between the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4/5. How delightful. But, hold on! Before you spend those hard-earned bucks, there’s something you should know!

If you buy that bundle, you may be doing yourself a major disservice. Let’s break it down. So, both the Nintendo and PlayStation storefronts are selling the Star Wars Grand Collection for $90. If you’re a PS Plus subscriber, you can get it for $45 until June 6th. Nintendo, however, is charitable enough to allow you the privilege of buying the bundle at a discounted $70 until May 7th. But I’m about to teach y’all a lesson in “reading the fine print.” Upon further inspection, here’s what you’re getting between both collections:

PlayStation’s Star Wars Grand Collection Offerings

Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast

Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy

Republic Commando

Episode I Racer

Bounty Hunter

Episode I: Jedi Power Battles

Nintendo’s Star Wars Grand Collection Offerings

Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast

Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy

Republic Commando

Episode I Racer

Bounty Hunter

Episode I: Jedi Power Battles

Knights of the Old Republic

Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords

The Force Unleashed

Screenshot: Aspyr

do you see the first problem with this ‘star wars’ “grand collection” yet?

Something sticks out immediately, doesn’t it? Despite both versions of the bundle selling at the same base price, the PlayStation bundle is missing three games. Yep, you’re missing out on both KotOR titles and The Force Unleashed. But, wait, there’s more. Even without the glaring omissions, it turns out that the Star Wars Grand Collection may not be so grand after all, considering how much you can get all of those games individually. So, let’s run some Steam numbers right quick.

Steam’s Individual Discounted Pricing For These ‘Star Wars’ Titles

Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast — $2.49

Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy — $2.49

Republic Commando — $2.49

Episode I Racer — $2.49

Bounty Hunter — $9.99

Episode I: Jedi Power Battles — $14.99

Knights of the Old Republic — $2.49

Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords — $2.49

The Force Unleashed — $4.99

The grand total if you were to purchase every single one? $45. The same price, generously, as PlayStation’s discounted PS Plus-specific Star Wars Grand Collection bundle. Which, again, is missing three games compared to Nintendo’s bundle. Crazier still, even purchasing those titles individually through either Nintendo or PlayStation’s storefronts is slightly more expensive than Steam’s prices by a few dollars!

“i’m one with my bank account, and my bank account is with me”

If you love Star Wars, I’m about to give you the single most useful piece of advice considering our uncertain economic times, where every dollar counts. Don’t let these companies rip you off. Don’t allow them to exploit the love you have for the franchise. Because, as you can see, they will if you let them. Spend wisely, love freely, and enjoy your May 4th responsibly!