On This Day 10 Years Ago, YG Released a Classic G-Funk Album With an All-Time Protest Song

When you think of G-funk, you’re automatically going to think about the 90s. The Chronic will immediately come to mind. All the thick, hefty basslines and searing synths will play out in your head. But it is deeply associated with the 90s in particular for West Coast hip-hop. Over time, places like Los Angeles and the Bay Area grew in how they approached rap. There was a little bit of crunk, hyphy was a movement in the Bay. YG and Mustard took over LA with minimally produced party jams.

But in 2016, the Compton native pivoted from the rubbery bass and alcohol-tinged synths. Instead, 10 years ago today, he released a modern update to the G-funk sound with Still Brazy. While it certainly would feel dated in a vacuum, YG wasn’t the kind of artist to engage in cosplay with old Raiders hats. Rather, his second album was a love letter to the music he grew up with. And it stayed true to his distinct voice as a rapper.

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Moreover, the album spawned one of the most impactful records of the 2010s with “FDT” alongside Nipsey Hussle. No one expected a fiery political message from the My Krazy Life MC, given the music he released before. But his pro-immigrant, anti-Donald Trump stance eventually became a staple at every protest for years to come.

YG Released the G-Funk Retrospective ‘Still Brazy’ With an All-Time Protest Record To Boot

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The Secret Service actually threatened to censor the infamous “FDT” because of its strong messaging. “They asked to see the lyrics of my album to see if I’m talking about him on my album because if I talk about him on my album, they’re gonna take it off the shelves,” YG told TMZ.

“We trying to touch the people. We’re trying to motivate, get all the young people to vote, really take your time out and vote on who should be in office ’cause it’s important. If not, it could be all bad for us.”

Critics were naturally drawn to YG’s refresh of G-funk. Martin Caballero of The Boston Globe was particularly struck by how he moved a new era of G-funk into the forefront. “Here, it’s less about what YG does than how he does it,” he argued. “Digging deeper into vintage G-funk flavors with a blend of personal, party, and political tracks, the young Compton rapper takes a sizzling step forward.”

Similarly, with an 8.0 rating, Sheldon Pearce marveled at the detail that was put on display for Still Brazy. “Aside from being a finely crafted personal statement, Still Brazy studies the psychology behind being a celebrity gangster, the ever-present fear of retaliatory violence, or the risk inherent in simply getting caught at the stop light on the wrong side of town sporting the wrong colors,” he wrote for Pitchfork.