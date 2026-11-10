On This Day 7 Years Ago, An Entire Festival Crowd Booed Drake Because They Wanted Frank Ocean Instead

When you’re arguably the biggest artist in the world, you’ll rarely receive a hostile crowd. Haters is one thing, but usually they’re drowned out in a sea of supporters, especially at a concert. But on this day 7 years ago, Drake received a heavy downpour of boos despite operating at his most successful.

Every year, Tyler, The Creator hosts his annual Camp Flog Gnaw festival. Back in 2019, he left his headliner as a surprise. Fans online and attending the festival were feverishly anticipating a miraculous Frank Ocean comeback. Given the Odd Future connection and their general friendship, why else would Tyler keep it a surprise?

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However, Drake was another artist that his fans would’ve never expected so it made sense. Still, they were dead set on believing that Frank Ocean would eventually make a monumental appearance at the festival.

Even when Tyler, The Creator personally came out to introduce the Toronto MC as the surprise headliner, there were initial cheers. The crowd rapped along to “Started From The Bottom” and they all seemed to have a great time. Did they expect Drake to just come for a couple songs and eventually bring Ocean out?

Regardless, when it became clear that the Toronto MC was, in fact, the final act at Camp Flog Gnaw, they grew extremely restless. He even dug out underrated classics (“Feel No Ways”) and album cuts (“Wu-Tang Forever”) instead of the usual hits. But still, they were resistant. When the crowd denied his request to continue and chanted ‘Frank’ instead, he cut his set off early and thanked everyone on his way out.

Drake Got Booed Because He Wasn’t Frank Ocean at Camp Flog Gnaw 7 Years Ago Today

Ultimately, the Take Care rapper took the backlash in stride. In an Instagram story after the event, he trolled the fans by vowing to headline for 10 more years out of spite. “Plot twist…just signed a 10 year residency at Camp Flog Gnaw,” he wrote (captured by Pitchfork). “Sorry kids see you EVERY SINGLE YEAR till you are 30.”

Meanwhile, Tyler, The Creator was particularly upset with his fanbase for hating on Drake. He thought bringing him out was a really cool idea and shouldn’t have been derailed by people who came up with the idea that Frank Ocean was going to show up.

“I thought bringing one of the biggest artists on the f**king planet to a music festival was fire!,” he wrote (captured by outlets like Variety). “But flipside, a lil tone deaf knowing the specific crowd it drew. Some created a narrative in their head and acted out like a**holes when it didnt come true… This n***a did feel no ways! Song is beautiful.”

Additionally, Tyler, The Creator thanked Drake for showing up and lamented that his audience was ungrateful. “That s**t was like mob mentality and cancel culture in real life and I think that s**t is f**king trash,” he added.

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