On This Day in 1981, New Order Released Their Debut Album in the Wake of the Tragic End of Joy Division

On November 14, 2026, Joy Division and New Order will be inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a joint act. The reason for this is that New Order formed in the wake of the tragic end of the defining post-punk band Joy Division. Formed in 1976, Joy Division only released two albums. Following the release of their debut, Unknown Pleasures, in 1979, the English band was set to embark on their first US tour.

The evening before the tour, frontman Ian Curtis tragically took his own life. Prior to his death, the band had recorded a follow-up album which was released posthumously in 1980. This album, Closer, became a key release during the rise of post-punk in the early 1980s.

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In June 1980, the remaining members of Joy Division reformed under the name New Order. They rode on the success of the final Joy Division single, “Love Will Tear Us Apart”. On this day, in 1981, New Order released their debut album, Movement. It’s the creative bridge between the dark-toned post-punk of Joy Division and the new direction of New Order. They included the use of synthesizers, adding elements of new wave to their sound. The debut album peaked at No. 1 on the UK Independent Albums chart.

Throughout the 1980s, New Order continued their experimentation and innovation in electronic music. Hits such as “Blue Monday” (1983) are praised as foundational tracks for the rise of electronic dance music.

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Induction Into The Rock Hall

Joy Division and New Order were nominated three separate times for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. They were first nominated in 2023 and again in 2025. In 2026, they finally solidified a spot in the class of 2026. The ceremony takes place on November 14, 2026, in Los Angeles.

Though it’s rather rare for a joint act to be inducted together into the Rock Hall, it’s been done before. One primary example was Small Faces and Faces, inducted together in 2012. Small Faces were an influential mod rock and psychedelic group in the 1960s. They evolved into The Faces, centered around singer Rod Stewart and guitarist Ronnie Wood. With Joy Division’s reign cut tragically short, the band continued under a new name. Given this, it’s only right that they’re inducted together.

On this day in 1981, New Order released their debut album. Exactly 45 years later, the band awaits their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which will take place tomorrow evening. Bassist Peter Hook and guitarist Bernard Sumner will attend the ceremony, representing both groups.