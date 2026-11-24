On November 23, 1991, Freddie Mercury revealed to the world that he had been diagnosed with AIDS. At the time, the AIDS epidemic had run rampant throughout the 1980s, starting in 1981. The term AIDS was coined in 1982, and 100,777 AIDS deaths were reported in the US throughout the decade. To this day, there is still no cure for AIDS, just like in 1991. So with the news of the iconic Queen frontman being diagnosed, the prognosis didn’t look very good. It wasn’t a guaranteed death sentence, as modern medicine at the time took a giant leap to fight the disease.

Despite this, Freddie Mercury had been battling the disease since spring 1987. At the time, effective antiretroviral therapies to suppress and prevent the spread of AIDS hadn’t been invented yet. His health slowly deteriorated into the early 1990s, with the public unaware of his condition. In 1991, Mercury caught bronchial pneumonia brought on by AIDS, which weakened his immune system.

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On November 24, 1991, one day after revealing his AIDS diagnosis, Freddie Mercury passed away at his home, Garden Lodge, located in Kensington, London, England. He was 45 years old.

Reactions to the Death of an Icon

Fans across the world were shocked by the news of Mercury’s passing. For years, he had quietly battled the disease while maintaining privacy. Fellow Queen members Brian May, Roger Taylor, and John Deacon praised their bandmate for his courage. They also noted how their frontman died at the height of his ability, despite his last live appearance with the band being in 1986. Earlier in the year, in February 1991, Queen released their final album with Mercury while he was alive. Years later, in 1995, they released Made In Heaven, which featured previously unreleased vocal and piano tracks from Mercury.

Mercury left his Kensington home and his fortune to his former partner, Mary Austin, who was at his bedside during his passing. She later explained how overwhelming it was to inherit his fortune.

On April 20, 1992, only five months after his death, the Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert was held at Wembley Stadium. It featured the surviving members of Queen, along with a long list of defining and iconic artists. These included Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, George Michael, Elton John, and many others.

Freddie Mercury’s death brought major global attention to the disease during a time when there was much stigma and widespread misinformation linking the disease to homosexuals. His death sparked major fundraising, public awareness, and research initiatives that generated new medicines to combat the disease in the years that followed. In 1992, Queen drummer Roger Taylor opened the Biomedical Primate Research Centre in Rijswijk, Netherlands, which supported research into how HIV causes the disease. It also studied prevention and treatment strategies, immune system interactions, and vaccine development.

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