On This Day in 1993, Fran Drescher Changed American TV Forever

Thirty-two years ago, on November 3, 1993, Fran Drescher appeared on television screens across America wearing leopard print for the first time. Her hair was teased, and her voice was, uh, different, but it was instantly impossible for viewers at home to look away.

Drescher was, of course, playing Fran Fine, the lead character on the new sitcom The Nanny. Fine was a flashy (and loud) woman from Queens who took a nanny job with a wealthy family. Pretty simple stuff, right? However, she was brash, flamboyant, and street smart—all things that completely clashed with the family she now worked for. And that’s where the magic began.

Videos by VICE

Play video

Those stark differences created a lot of tension—and even more comedy—making it one of the most memorable shows of the decade. In fact, there aren’t too many shows that look and feel more like the early 1990s than The Nanny. So if you’re someone who misses that time, you’re probably still watching Fran Fine and her shenanigans all these years later.

Of course, there was a slow-burning romance with Fine’s new boss, Max Sheffield, which kept viewers tuning in each week to see if the duo would finally get together. But that wasn’t what made the show so fun to watch: it was Drescher’s performance that made The Nanny a massive hit.

Remembering Fran Fine and ‘The Nanny’ 32 Years After Its Debut

It’s important to remember that, at the time, shows like Family Matters and Full House were dominating the sitcom scene. The Nanny was a little less family-friendly than those shows and a lot cruder, which set it apart from anything else on TV at the time.

The show ran for six seasons and racked up tons of awards and nominations. Its influence on the cultural lexicon and the fashion world can’t be overstated. Fran Drescher’s influence can still be felt in today’s TV heroines: from Schitt’s Creek’s Moira Rose and Friends’ Janice to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, many characters have walked the path Fine paved.

None of them managed to look quite as stylish doing it, though.