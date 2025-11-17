On This Day in 1996, The Spice Girls’ Record-Setting Debut Tops the U.K. Albums Chart

The Spice Girls burst onto the U.K. pop scene in 1996 with their debut single “Wannabe”, which quickly took over the world and cemented them as girl group royalty. Even with a brief timeline and only the occasional reunion over the years, The Spice Girls remain a fixture in pop history.

With their girl-power mantra and ultra-cool image, The Spice Girls dominated pop culture in the 1990s. Posh, Ginger, Scary, Sporty, and Baby Spice were icons of the late 20th century. Not only did they make being British look effortlessly en vogue (contributing to the Cool Britannia era of U.K. patriotism for the youth), but they also empowered teen girls worldwide. They’re not the best-selling girl group of all time for nothing, after all.

Marketing and image aside, their debut album, Spice, dropped on November 4, 1996, in the U.K., and rapidly became a pop culture phenomenon. It first debuted on the U.K. Albums Chart the week of November 16, staying there for 15 non-consecutive weeks. Its first sales reached 114,000 copies. As of 2021, Spice had sold over 3 million units in the U.K. alone. Worldwide, it’s more like 23 million.

Spice Girls Set Records With 1996 Debut Album ‘Spice’

In February 1997, Spice was released in the U.S., debuting at No. 6 on the Billboard 200. It climbed to No. 1 and stayed for five weeks, selling 1.46 million copies within its first three months.

The fanaticism for The Spice Girls was compared to Beatlemania at the time. They had a similar rabid teen girl fanbase, but with the added bonus of 90s girl power sentiment. Putting The Spice Girls on the same pedestal as The Beatles might put some fans on edge, but they have more in common than diehard rock and roll fans may want to admit. Musically, not so much. Commercially? Absolutely.

Sure, one could argue that The Spice Girls didn’t do much to elevate musical artistry in itself. However, their entire image became a cultural touchstone for young people worldwide. These were stylish, popular, and effortlessly cool women who said, “If you wanna date me, you have to be cool with my friends, and if you’re not, boy bye.” An early bros before hoes, if you will, but not as annoyingly misogynistic. Boyfriends are fleeting, but friends are forever.

In 2021, The Spice Girls re-released Spice for its 25th anniversary. This put the album back on the U.K. charts, reaching No. 5. Spice25, which contained remixes and demos alongside the original tracks, sold only 7,798 copies at its release. Not quite the initial fervor The Spice Girls garnered in the 90s, but their legacy remains unchanged.

Spice has spent 95 weeks total in the Top 100 of the U.K. Albums Chart as of October 2022, with 44 of those weeks in the Top 10. As of that date, The Spice Girls also held the Guinness World Record for the best-selling debut album by a U.K. group.

Photo by Tim Roney/Getty Images