On This Day in 2001, Eminem Was Sentenced in Gun Case Involving a Member of a Rival Rap Group’s Posse

It has been 25 years to the day since Eminem’s beef with Insane Clown Posse spilled into the justice system. On June 28, 2001, the Detroit rapper was sentenced to one year of probation on gun charges. This all stemmed from a confrontation with someone associated with ICP.

According to a throwback MTV News report, on June 3, 2000, Eminem got into an altercation with a man named Douglas Dail, an associate of Em’s hometown rivals. The incident happened outside a car stereo shop in Royal Oak, Michigan.

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After police got involved, Eminem was arrested and given a felony charge of carrying a concealed weapon. He was also hit with a misdemeanor charge of brandishing a firearm in public. The rapper pleaded no contest to both charges.

Eminem was also given community service, in addition to his probation sentencing

In her sentencing, Judge Langford Morris borrowed a line from his song, “The Real Slim Shady”. She stated, “Don’t misstep; don’t fall down… Now it’s time for you to please stand up.” Morris later said, “You are extremely lucky, sir, that no one was injured or killed.”

Alongside his probation sentence, Eminem was also ordered to complete community service. At the time, Morris gave him 21 days to submit a community service proposal that would be “impactful to young people.” He was also ordered to pay $2,360 in fees and told he would require the judge’s permission to leave the state.

Judge Morris told Eminem that she had a stack of letters from people with suggestions for how she should handle his sentence. She said that some requested her to wash his mouth out with soap. Others asked her to force him to write a clean song. However, she opted for probation and stressed to him how important it was that he not get into any more trouble.

At the time of his weapons charges sentencing, Eminem was already facing probation from a separate case

Notably, this was not Eminem’s only legal battle at the time. He’d also been dealing with the ramifications of a separate case. The rapper was accused of assaulting a man outside a nightclub after seeing the man kissing his then-wife, Kim Scott.

Prosecutors made a deal with him wherein he made a plea deal in the weapons case, and they dropped the assault charges.