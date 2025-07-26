On This Day in 2005, Young Jeezy Released His Iconic Debut ‘Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101′

Trap music used to mean something. Nowadays, people call anything with dark 808s and arpeggiated hi-hats trap music. But it used to represent something much deeper. You can trace its origin back to UGK and “Pocket Full of Stones.” The smoldering heat, the sweat beading on the foreheads– trapping was a means of survival. T.I. formally coined the phrase on his timeless 2003 album Trap Muzik. These records sketch out what trap music is to southern music and the livelihoods of the artists behind it. Young Jeezy depicted himself as an empire, a kingpin akin to Scarface in a baggy white t-shirt.

Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101 showed how you could dominate with trap music, that the dope game and the rap game were one in the same. On this day (July 26th) in 2005, the Georgia rapper released his iconic commercial debut album, a sizzling monument to hustle– by any means necessary. Jeezy sold 172,000 copies first week, arriving at #2 on the Billboard 200. However, its impact lasts so much longer than the sales could ever depict.

Thug Motivation 101 dominated hip-hop in 2005. In a sense, it was viral before the internet and social media had a vice grip on society. Kids used to go to school wearing massive black Snowman shirts and would be swiftly sent home because teachers knew what Jeezy actually meant.

Regardless of coded language, people could stand behind the principle of his rapping. “I’m what the streets made me, a product of my environment. Took what the streets gave me, product of my environment,” Jeezy raps on the title track. The work wasn’t glamorous, but the results always were. Trap music isn’t mere aesthetic; it’s a dangerous lifestyle, a means by which you build an empire when you’re born with nothing. But the rewards always made up for the hard grind. People loved Jeezy because hustle and hard work are universal experiences.

Thug Motivation 101 is also a bulletproof album musically. Shawty Redd mostly occupies the album, giving the record a sinister ambiance that invokes Southern rap and John Carpenter alike. “Get Ya Mind Right” sounds like Jeezy mauling the streets in a tank, an Armageddon level threat in pursuit of the money. “Trap or Die” has the same horror stings you would hear while Michael Myers chases you in the woods.

There’s a Jeezy quotable at every turn on Thug Motivation 101, too. He could effortlessly teeter between snarls and the occasional humor. “I’m emotional, I hug the block/I’m so emotional, I love my glock” is playful, while “Who, me? I emerged from the crack smoke” makes for incredible imagery.

Thug Motivation 101 is one of rap’s greatest masterpieces, an ode to hustle and George Bush era excess caked in baking soda residue. Ultimately, what pushed Jeezy over the top was that it never felt like he was a pretender. He was unflinchingly authentic in a way any real rap fan could adore. “The music and the words resonated so well because they came from a real place. I wasn’t trying to entertain — I was trying to reach,” he tells AP for the album’s anniversary.

Photo via Getty Images