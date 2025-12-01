On This Day in 2006, Lucky Oasis Fan Has ‘Daft Punk Is Playing at My House’ Moment

In 2006, Ben Hayes of Poynton, Cheshire, had a once-in-a-lifetime experience when Noel Gallagher performed in his front room. This lucky Oasis fan had seen the band nine times before, but his tenth show was a little more intimate.

Hayes won the opportunity during a BBC Radio 1 contest. There were about 15 people in Hayes’ living room to see Noel perform an acoustic set. According to a 2006 report from BBC News, his mother was there as well, providing everyone with cups of tea.

DJ Jo Whiley, a prominent voice on Radio 1, was there, too, serving as MC for the tiny gig. “I’ve seen Noel playing a few times, but today was so special,” she said.

The set was kept short and sweet, but was still a unique experience for everyone involved. Like a Tiny Desk Concert, but much more personal. Noel played three acoustic songs: “Half the World Away”, “The Importance of Being Idle”, and “Don’t Look Back In Anger”.

As for Ben Hayes, he told BBC News that having Noel Gallagher perform in his living room was one of the best experiences of his life. So far, of course. But for a diehard Oasis fan who’s seen them ten times, it’s hard to imagine anything topping that.

“It was just absolutely amazing. It was just unreal,” said Hayes at the time. “He was just sat in my lounge, playing three songs. It was just the best day of my life so far.”

Nowadays, Noel is playing more stadiums than living rooms as Oasis has been on their reunion tour. But what fan can confidently say they had tea with Noel Gallagher at their house? Probably not many, that’s for sure.

Meanwhile, the Oasis Live ’25 Tour came to a triumphant end on November 24 in Brazil. The Gallaghers said they’ll take a break for a bit after the whirlwind tour, which began in July. However, Liam has also teased the possibility of more shows in the future.

“And so it came to pass,” the band wrote in a social media post, which quoted a scathing article from last year, “‘The most damaging pop cultural force in recent British history’ found its way into the hearts and minds of a new generation.”

The post continued, briefly sharing memorable stops on the tour before concluding, “There will now be a pause for a period of reflection.” Accompanying the caption were several photos from across the tour, including panoramic shots of packed stadiums and close-ups of the band performing.

Photo by MIKE CLARKE/AFP via Getty Images