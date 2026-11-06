On This Day in 2008, Rick Astley ‘Rickrolled’ Everyone in Europe When He Won Best Act Ever

In 1987, Rick Astley penned a massive global No. 1 hit, “Never Gonna Give You Up”. It’s safe to say it’s his signature song, but beyond that, it’s one of the most widely recognized songs. That’s not only because the song was a massive hit in the late 80s, but because the internet turned the song into something entirely different. The act of “Rickrolling” dates back to 2007 and the website 4chan.

On May 16, 2007, a 4chan user pranked user on the website for posting a supposed leak of the upcoming video game Grand Theft Auto IV. As we’re currently awaiting the massively delayed release of Grand Theft Auto VI in 2026, we can easily relate to this clickbait post. Instead of a video leak, the video was Rick Astley’s music video for “Never Gonna Give You Up”. The internet prank took off from there, with countless clickbait links leading to the music video. It became an internet sensation, with coworkers tricking each other by sending Rickrolling emails. Yes, back when we still emailed each other for communication.

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On April 1, 2008, April Fools’ Day, YouTube took the prank to new heights when they redirected every single video link to the Rick Astley music video. A little over six months later, the MTV Europe Music Awards partook in the viral trend with a huge gesture.

Astley Wins Best Act Ever

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The online trend hit its official peak on November 6, 2008 at the MTV Europe Music Awards. A new category, Best Act Ever, featured nominees such as Rick Astley, U2, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, and Green Day. Astley beat out all these heavyweight acts, pulling around 100 million votes due to an internet campaign in his favor. The internet flooded the voting poll, voting in the singer following his newfound internet fame.

Though Astley didn’t attend the ceremony, he pointed out how winning the award virtually Rickrolled thousands watch that evening. He’s not wrong because that’s essentially what occurred when Katy Perry and Perez Hilton announced him as the winner. Of course, you can hear “Never Gonna Give You Up” playing immediately.

Astley continues to perform in 2026, shocking fans with versatility outside of 80s dance-pop hits. He also covers rock songs like Foo Fighters’ “Everlong”. At the end of each performance, Astley performs the song he’s best known for, Rickrolling thousands each night.

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