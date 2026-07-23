On This Day in 2011, the World Tragically Lost One of the Most Beloved Voices in Neo-Soul

On July 23, 2011, Amy Winehouse died of alcohol poisoning at age 27, after a turbulent battle with substances that spanned most of her tragically short career. She made multiple attempts to get sober, aided by many people close to her. But she relapsed often, and her struggles only increased the longer she was in the public eye.

As Back to Black celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2026, Winehouse is remembered for her incredible vocal prowess, her clever and vulnerable songwriting, and her unique style. She was heavily influenced by 1960s girl groups like the Ronettes, from her cat-eye makeup to her distinctive beehive hairdo. While the musical influences of neo-soul and jazz were present on her first album, Frank, it wasn’t until Back to Black in 2006 that she defined her recognizable image.

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In 2003, Winehouse’s style flirted with the Motown girl-group look. But it was still firmly rooted in the early 2000s. She kept her hair loose and wore big hoop earrings, wide belts and tight dresses. Watching interviews from just before her big breakthrough, she looks almost unrecognizable. Unfortunately, that’s because she looks healthy.

The World Watched as Amy Winehouse’s Health Steadily Declined, but She Kept Performing Past Her Limits

Amy Winehouse’s tragic trajectory can be clearly traced through interviews and performances. Her decline was shockingly noticeable. She often forgot her own lyrics, slurred the ones she did remember, or was too intoxicated to perform at all.

She was touring the month before her death, and was booed off of several stages. Eventually, the remainder of the tour was canceled. But there was no hiding the fact that this time to address her issues, even if her label was giving her “as long as it takes”, came too late.

In interviews, Winehouse occasionally admitted to her struggles with self-harm, depression, and eating disorders. She allegedly overdosed on several hard drugs in 2007, and The Washington Post pre-wrote an obituary. That’s how painfully obvious it was that she was in decline.

But no amount of heartsick pleas from her friends and family would save her if she didn’t save herself. Her father tried to reach her by addressing her in the public media, but she dismissed his messages. Singer Bryan Adams flew her out to spend the holidays with his family after they became friends in 2007. He fed her vegan food and attempted to help her detox. But he didn’t know if that made any difference.

Ultimately, Amy Winehouse has become a tragic icon alongside Kurt Cobain, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, actor River Phoenix, Jeff Buckley, and so many others who have died young. In a decade inundated with pop stars, no one was doing it like Amy Winehouse. Her memory survives through her music, but also directly through her band, who continues to perform in tribute.

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