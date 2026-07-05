On This Day in 2025, Ozzy Osbourne Performed One Last Legendary Concert Alongside Black Sabbath

When Ozzy Osbourne was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, no one believed we’d ever see Black Sabbath hit the stage again. Due to the condition, the legendary rocker was unable to stand, hindering the kind of performance he’d give in his prime. However, Osbourne’s voice was still as powerful as ever.

Consequently, a year ago today, Black Sabbath held one final show at Villa Park in Birmingham, England. The show was billed as “Back to the Beginning”, where the original lineup for the band reunited for over 40,000 people. Moreover, over 5 million people tuned in for Ozzy Osbourne to hit the stage one last time.

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Due to his limitations with Parkinson’s, Osbourne performed seated from a black throne, howling classics like “War Pigs“. Proceeds from the event were distributed evenly to The Cure Parkinson’s Trust, Birmingham Children’s Hospital, and Acorn Children’s Hospice. 17 days later, the “Crazy Train” rocker passed away at his home in Buckinghamshire at 76 years old.

For a lot of people, “Back at The Beginning” would be the last time anyone saw or spoke with Osbourne. For instance, Tom Morello of Rage Against The Machine recalled all the warm feelings he had being a part of Black Sabbath’s last stand.

Ozzy Osbourne Performs His Final Show One Year Ago Today

“The day is done. It’s been great, and people have been working on the show for a very long time, and we’re all hugging and crying. So we go to the afterparty and finally it’s mellow,” Morello told Loudwire. “I’m playing pinball with my son. And somebody taps me on the shoulder, and I’m in the middle of a multi-ball, and I’m like, ‘Get off me.’ And it’s Jack Osbourne because his dad wants to say hi.”

Then, Morello tenderly kissed Ozzy Osbourne on the head and expressed his love for him accordingly. Additionally, he thanked him for the music he provided both in Black Sabbath and as a solo act. Afterward, Osbourne said something that cracked Tom Morello up, reflecting on it. “‘Could you find Sharon? I want to get the f**k out of here.’ That’s the perfect coda to the day,” Morello said.

Although it was the last concert for Ozzy Osbourne, he still had plans to record one final album too. According to iconic guitarist Zakk Wylde, he wanted to do one last record before hanging it up for good. “‘Zakk, let’s do another record,’” Wylde recalled Osbourne texting him. “Because I really loved it when you were going through your Allman Brothers, Skynyrd phase when we did ‘No More Tears’. It’s heavy, but it’s more melodic. It’s not pummeling heavy.”