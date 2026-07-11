On This Day in 2025, This Legendary East Coast Hip-Hop Duo Reunited for Their First Album in 16 Years

It was understood for a long time that Pusha T’s brother Malice was done with music. He’d given his life to God and wouldn’t indulge in the same kind of secular kingpin music Clipse thrived in. After Til The Casket Drops came out in 2009, Malice left it all behind, whereas Pusha T went solo.

It wasn’t until 2019 that the pair reunited on Kanye West’s “Use This Gospel” off Jesus Is King. Still, it was an album centered around Christianity. Even if Malice had softened his stance over the years, it wasn’t promised that he would go back to the well that made him and his brother stars. By 2023, though, “Chains & Whips” came out, a marked departure from the Christian rap he was previously making. When prompted about an album, he smirked and denied that they weren’t working on an album yet.

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Fast forward two years later, on this day in 2025, Clipse finally reunited on Let God Sort Em Out, a triumphant return for the Virginia duo. Recording a bulk of the album at the Louis Vuitton headquarters in Paris, France, they partnered with their longtime producer and collaborator Pharrell for their first album in 16 years.

Clipse Finally Came Back to the Spotlight After 16 Years on This Day in 2025

Pusha T and Malice put a lot of people in hip-hop on notice throughout Let God Sort Em Out. Most notably, Push lit Travis Scott ablaze on “So Be It” after the Houstonian played “MELTDOWN” for Clipse and Pharrell before Drake’s diss towards them was featured.

“He sees me [and Malice] there. He’s like, ‘Oh, man, everybody’s here,’ he’s smiling, laughing, jumping around, doing his fucking monkey dance. We weren’t into the music, but he wanted to play it, wanted to film [us and Williams listening to it]. And then a week later you hear ‘Meltdown’, which he didn’t play. He played the song, but not [Drake’s verse],” Pusha T recalled to the New York Times.

Consequently, Clipse joined forces to make an example out of Scott. “You cried in front of me / You died in front of me / Calabasas took your b***h and your pride in front of me,” Pusha T raps on “So Be It”. “Heard Utopia had moved right up the street / And her lip gloss was poppin’, she ain’t need you to eat / The net gon’ call it the way that they see it / But I got the video, I can share and A.E. it.”

Critics were extremely kind to Let God Sort Em Out. Tom Breihan of Stereogum marveled at how seamless the chemistry remained between the brothers. In the end, he hoped it wasn’t just a one-off. “Now, they’ve built another monument together. I hope that the Clipse reunion goes on for years, for decades. But if this is all we get, then it’s enough,” Breihan wrote.