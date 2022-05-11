On Waypoint Radio, Behind the Scenes With Neill Blomkamp and the Playdate

We’ve got a special double interview pod today!

First up: Patrick chats with Panic’s Cabel Sasser and Arisa Sudangnoi about the development of the Playdate, the boutique handheld with a crank. They go over how the project started, what working on one thing for nearly a decade is like, and personal crank stories. Then, Rob and Patrick sit down with filmmaker Neill Blomkamp to talk about his involvement with Gunzilla Games and their new Battle Royale game Off the Grid. They touch on the transition from film to game production, Neill’s background in games, and how they plan to imbue their multiplayer game with narrative.

