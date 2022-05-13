On Waypoint Radio, We Semi-Reluctantly Embrace Warhammer’s Hot Inquisitor

It’s Friday the 13th so we’re kicking things of spooky style: the Waypoint Radio crew discuss the new Alan Wake 2 details, Bethesda’s double delay situation, and Rob’s new induction stove (which comes with its own set of built in curses). After the break, Patrick drops a cursed plan for… coverage of the next Avatar movie?

In slightly (but only slightly) less cursed news, Rob and Ren have been checking out Warhammer 40K – Chaos Gate: Daemonhunters, a new Tactics game with heavy Gear Tactics vibes that makes a great first impression. (Also, the “Inquisitor is hot” per one Renata Price.) Patrick and Ren both dipped into Iron Lung, a submarine based horror game that does some interesting things with space and perception.

Discussed: Alan Wake 2 1:58, Bethesda Delays 7:38, Rob’s New Induction Range 32:53, Dunkaccino 43:43, Avatar Plans 51:46, Warhammer 40 – Chaos Gate: Daemonhunters 55:32, Peglin 1:26:27, Knotwords 1:36:27, Iron Lung 1:44:07, Rogue Legacy 2 2:01:49, Loot River 2:04:06, Outro and Announcements 2:06:03

